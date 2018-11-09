×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sex better than coaching! - Guardiola laughs off praise from Alves

Omnisport
NEWS
News
48   //    09 Nov 2018, 23:00 IST
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola laughed off his coaching being described as "better than sex" by former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, saying: "I prefer the sex - by far!"

Alves, who won two Champions League titles at Camp Nou under Guardiola's stewardship, made the comment in the new Barcelona film 'Take the Ball, Pass the Ball'.

The right-back, now with Paris Saint-Germain after a season in Italy with Juventus, was one of Guardiola's key players during a highly successful era for the Catalan giants.

But, speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's derby day clash with rivals Manchester United, Guardiola did not agree with Alves' amusing assessment.

And the City boss found time to launch an apparent dig at former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having reportedly fallen out with the Swede during his time at Barca.

"I prefer the sex by far," Guardiola told reporters at his pre-match news conference to widespread mirth.

"I can see a huge list that is the opposite side, a list where they love me a lot, and Dani is one of them.

"But the other side, in Sweden and other places, they don't like me as much. Normally the people who don't play regularly, they are not fans.

"We try to convince them - sometimes yes, sometimes no."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola or me better for Man United than Mourinho –...
RELATED STORY
We are both good guys - Guardiola happy to bury Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Only Manchester United players can judge Mourinho -...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby not biggest game of season for City and...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football derbies of all time
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us