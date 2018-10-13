×
Steffen out with tight hamstring; Guzan or Horvath in goal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    13 Oct 2018, 21:39 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss the United States' exhibition against Peru, leaving Brad Guzan or Ethan Horvath to start Tuesday in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday that Steffen has a tight right hamstring and left training camp. He started the last four U.S. games, including Thursday's 4-2 loss to Colombia in Tampa, Florida.

Guzan is a 34-year-old veteran of two World Cup rosters and 58 international appearances. He is with the national team for the first time since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. He has not played for the U.S. since Sept. 5 last year, a 1-1 draw at Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.

Horvath, 23, has played twice for the U.S., exhibitions against Cuba in October 2016 and at Portugal last November.

