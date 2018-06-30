Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stupid Batshuayi hit post for extra followers, jokes Mertens

Omnisport
NEWS
News
653   //    30 Jun 2018, 21:29 IST
Michy Batshuayi
Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi

Dries Mertens joked that Michy Batshuayi is a "stupid guy" and suggested he smashed the ball into his own face to gain more social media followers. 

Batshuayi went viral after an attempted goal celebration during the 1-0 World Cup defeat of England went wrong, the striker smashing the ball against the post and not able to duck away in time when it rebounded into his face.

"Ahahha I knew I would be f***** the minute I come to my mentions. Why am I so stupid bro. S*** hurts," Batshuayi wrote on Twitter, going on to share a clip of the bizarre moment.

"Fortnite celebrations [are] so overrated bro I had to create something new."

And Batshuayi's Belgium colleagues do not have much sympathy for their luckless team-mate.

"He [Batshuayi] is a bit of a stupid guy, we like to joke with him," Mertens told a news conference.

"I think he is very funny on social media and everything and I don't know if he did it for extra followers or something.

"But it was really funny."

Adnan Januzaj's goal - his first for Belgium - ensured his side set up a last-16 tie with Japan, although Batshuayi's celebration overshadowed him.

"I think he [Batshuayi] wanted to score also!" The former Manchester United winger said.

"But unfortunately for him he hit the post, but then he scored a header which was nice.

"But yeah, it was a funny celebration to see."

