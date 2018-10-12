×
US loses 4-2 to Colombia in Bradley's return

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12 Oct 2018, 07:38 IST
AP Image

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao and Miguel Borja scored second-half goals to lead Colombia over the United States 4-2 on Thursday night in an exhibition that marked the return of American captain Michael Bradley to the national team following a one-year absence.

James Rodriguez put Colombia ahead with a pretty curling shot from just inside the penalty area in the 36th, but the U.S. regrouped and took a 2-1 lead on goals by Kellyn Acosta in the 50th minute and Bobby Wood in the 53rd.

Bacca tied the score three minutes later, and Falcao put Colombia ahead in the 74th on a counterattack begun by Rodriguez's clearance that went nearly half the length of the field. Borja scored on a scissors kick while falling in the 79th.

The U.S. has three wins, three losses and three ties under interim coach Dave Sarachan, who also will lead the team for Tuesday's exhibition against Peru in East Hartford, Connecticut. A new coach is expected to be hired later this year, and Gregg Berhalter of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew is the favorite.

Bradley was dropped from the national team along with most veterans after the loss at Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10 last year that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. The 31-year-old midfielder made his 141st international appearance, tying Clint Dempsey for third on the American list behind Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157).

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan also was back for the first time in a year but was on the bench as Zack Steffen started his fourth straight U.S. match.

Ben Sweat, a 27-year-old left back from nearby Palm Harbor, entered in the 75th minute and became the 19th player to make his debut under Sarachan, who took over when Bruce Arena quit after the loss in Trinidad.

Associated Press
NEWS
