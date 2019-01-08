×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

US striker Tim Weah joins Celtic on 6-month loan from PSG

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    08 Jan 2019, 02:05 IST
AP Image

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tim Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, joined Scottish champion Celtic on a six-month loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

PSG allowed the 18-year-old Weah to leave on the day he signed a contract extension with the French team until June 2021.

Celtic does not have an option to buy Weah at the end of his loan spell.

Weah, who joined the PSG academy in 2014, has had limited opportunities in the first team, making just two league appearances this season and none since Aug. 18.

He will link up with Celtic on the team's midseason training camp in Dubai.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said Weah was "hungry" and had "natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique."

George Weah was a star striker for PSG and Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 became the first and still the only African-born player to win FIFA's world player of the year award and France's Ballon d'Or. Weah was elected president of Liberia in December 2017.

Tim Weah was born in New York and raised in the U.S. He has made eight appearances for the U.S. team, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia in May, and can also play as an attacking midfielder.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 Players who you didn't know played for PSG
RELATED STORY
Celtic sign West Brom winger Burke on loan
RELATED STORY
Bradley, Guzan, Pulisic return to US national team
RELATED STORY
Celtic striker Griffiths denies 'laughable' addiction...
RELATED STORY
Teenager Evina leaves Bayern Munich on long-term loan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea eyeing a shock move for star striker
RELATED STORY
Defoe joins Rangers' title push
RELATED STORY
5 football player pairs you probably didn't know had...
RELATED STORY
Fiorentina beat AC Milan to loan signing of Sevilla's Muriel
RELATED STORY
Leganes sign Braithwaite on loan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us