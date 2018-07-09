Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US striker Wood joins Hannover on loan from Hamburger SV

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    09 Jul 2018, 22:06 IST
AP Image

HANNOVER, Germany (AP) — United States striker Bobby Wood switched to Bundesliga side Hannover from relegated Hamburger SV on Monday.

The 25-year-old Wood joined on loan for one year, with the option to then make the switch permanent, Hannover said in a statement.

The Hawaii-born forward is the club's third loan signing of the summer, after Kevin Wimmer (from Tottenham) and Takuma Asano (Arsenal).

"I had very good talks ... and know what the club intends, what kind of football should be played and where I fit in with that. My gut feeling told me it is the right decision," Wood said.

He joined 1860 Munich's youth setup in 2007 and made his debut in the second division in 2011. The forward moved to Union Berlin in 2015, and then Hamburg in the Bundesliga in 2016.

Wood's time in Hamburg did not go to plan, scoring just seven goals in 52 league games. Last season he managed two as the side was relegated.

"Wood fills exactly the profile of forward we were looking for," Hannover general manager Horst Heldt said. "He is a highly talented player who has already proved his potential and who suits us brilliantly due to his teamwork and willingness to run."

He has 12 goals in 39 appearances for the U.S. since making his debut as a 20-year-old under Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2013.

Southampton striker Carrillo joins Leganes on loan
RELATED STORY
Hannover sign Wimmer on season-long loan
RELATED STORY
Hamburger SV relegated amid chaotic scenes in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Dortmund bag their second...
RELATED STORY
3 players Bayern Munich could sign
RELATED STORY
Pulisic dropped from US roster; Yedlin, Adams, Wood added
RELATED STORY
5 players you won't believe won the World Cup in 2014
RELATED STORY
Borja Iglesias joins Espanyol
RELATED STORY
Hamburg, Wolfsburg relegation scrap postponed to final day
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played for Celta Vigo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us