West Ham win at Southampton 2-1 to move back into EPL top 10

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes for West Ham to overcome Southampton 2-1 and move into the English Premier League top 10 on Thursday.

The Brazilian's pair in the second half came moments after West Ham was jolted out of a slumber by Nathan Redmond's scrambled goalmouth finish.

The winning goal was an attractive two-pass counterattack. Southampton's Stuart Armstrong was blocked from distance after a corner, and West Ham's Issa Diop set Michail Antonio free. He in turn chipped through for Anderson, who raced on and finished in style for a goal of high class.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will have been delighted to leave St. Mary's Stadium with all three points, especially given his injury-hit squad was so threadbare he could fill only six of the seven substitute berths.

Ralph Hasenhuttl tasted defeat for the first time as Southampton manager, his manful Saints unable to string together three league wins.