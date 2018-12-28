×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Ham win at Southampton 2-1 to move back into EPL top 10

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    28 Dec 2018, 03:36 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes for West Ham to overcome Southampton 2-1 and move into the English Premier League top 10 on Thursday.

The Brazilian's pair in the second half came moments after West Ham was jolted out of a slumber by Nathan Redmond's scrambled goalmouth finish.

The winning goal was an attractive two-pass counterattack. Southampton's Stuart Armstrong was blocked from distance after a corner, and West Ham's Issa Diop set Michail Antonio free. He in turn chipped through for Anderson, who raced on and finished in style for a goal of high class.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will have been delighted to leave St. Mary's Stadium with all three points, especially given his injury-hit squad was so threadbare he could fill only six of the seven substitute berths.

Ralph Hasenhuttl tasted defeat for the first time as Southampton manager, his manful Saints unable to string together three league wins.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 top players West Ham United nearly signed
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Brighton brings West Ham back to earth 1-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Gracia was 'never afraid' of West Ham turnaround in...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Pantomime villain Deeney helps Watford sink West Ham
RELATED STORY
Probable Tottenham XI to face West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Preview to Chelsea's clash...
RELATED STORY
West Ham striker Arnautovic 'out for a while'
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst transfers of EPL 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us