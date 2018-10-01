Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup hero Akinfeev announces Russia retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    01 Oct 2018, 18:04 IST
Igor Akinfeev - cropped
Igor Akinfeev representing Russia at the World Cup.

Igor Akinfeev has ended his 14-year international career on the high of captaining Russia to the World Cup quarter-finals.

The long-serving goalkeeper revealed his decision to step down from the national team on Monday in order to concentrate on club side CSKA Moscow.

Akinfeev debuted as a teenager and went on to collect 111 caps, starting his first major tournament in Russia's run to the final four at Euro 2008.

The 32-year-old's crowning moment came on home soil a decade later as he memorably made two shoot-out saves in the last-16 success against Spain.

"Every story has a beginning and an end," Akinfeev wrote in a statement on CSKA's website.

"My story with the national team has come to its logical conclusion. It was a great honour for me to captain Russia at our World Cup.

"To be honest, I had never dreamed such a thing was possible. But it happened and was probably the peak of my international career.

"Fifteen years in international football is a long time. With each passing year it becomes harder to play on two fronts. Bearing in mind my prior injuries, I need more and more time to recover.

"And I have realised that it is time to step aside in favour of my younger colleagues, and focus on my beloved club, CSKA. I leave with a calm conscience - Russia have very talented and promising youngsters, some of whom proved their leadership skills at the World Cup."

Omnisport
NEWS
Russia goalkeeper Akinfeev ends 15-year national team duty
RELATED STORY
Akinfeev out of Russia's Nations League opener
RELATED STORY
Russia win in World Cup offers distraction as Putin benefits
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 players that decided the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Review: Russia - 3 Best Performers
RELATED STORY
Host Russia extends World Cup party by eliminating Spain
RELATED STORY
Russia tries to shake off doping scandals at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russia vs Croatia: 3 Reasons why Croatia are through to...
RELATED STORY
Russian players go from laughingstocks to stars at World Cup
RELATED STORY
A look at the shootout between Russia and Spain at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us