Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    10 Dec 2018, 06:36 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Torey Krug scored 3:07 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

Krug took a cross-crease pass from David Krejci and beat goalie Mike McKenna with a one-timer.

Brad Marchand had the regulation goal for the Bruins (16-10-4), and Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.

Mark Stone scored in regulation for the Senators (13-14-4), who got a 42-save performance from McKenna, including a diving two-pad stack save against Sean Kuraly in overtime.

The third period finished with a frantic seven minutes, starting with a game-saving glove save by Rask against Stone on a 2-on-1 when the Senators were short-handed and a delayed penalty was coming to the Bruins.

McKenna stopped Marchand in close before turning aside David Pastrnak on a breakaway. McKenna stopped 14 shots in the third period as the Bruins outshot Ottawa 14-4.

Stone put Ottawa on the board 12:51 into the first who he one-timed a circle-to-circle pass from Colin White.

The Senators failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage for one minute, including the final 50 seconds of the first period.

Marchand tied it at 1, beating McKenna at 7:49 of the second period as the Senators played a man short following an instigator penalty to Ben Harpur.

NOTES: Dylan DeMelo and Christian Jaros were scratches for the Senators while Noel Acciari, Jake Debrusk and Jeremy Lauzon were scratches for the Bruins. ... After sweeping the season-series against the Bruins two years ago, the Senators have lost seven straight against Boston, including their two previous meetings this season.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.

Senators: Open a three-game trip Tuesday night at Nashville.

