    Rangers hire Boston University's David Quinn as coach

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 00:00 IST
    AP Image

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers hired Boston University's David Quinn as their new head coach Wednesday, the second college coach hired by an NHL team this month and third in the past four years.

    Quinn replaces Alain Vigneault, who was fired hours after the Rangers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. An introductory news conference was scheduled for Thursday.

    "In a coaching career that has spanned over two decades at the collegiate, pro, and international level, David has helped his teams achieve success while simultaneously teaching the game and helping his players develop on and off the ice," general manager Jeff Gorton said. "He is the ideal choice to bring our loyal and passionate fans the winning hockey they deserve."

    The 51-year-old Quinn coached Boston University to four NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons, including a trip to the national title game in 2015. He spent the lockout-shortened 2013 NHL season as an assistant on Joe Sacco's staff with the Colorado Avalanche.

    "David brings a diverse and successful coaching resume that includes extensive work in developing young talent," Rangers owner James Dolan said. "I am confident he is an excellent fit for our team, and know he will work tirelessly with (team president Glen Sather), Jeff and our entire organization to execute our plan to build the next Rangers Stanley Cup-contending team."

    The Rangers made the playoffs in four of Vigneault's five seasons as coach, including a 2014 trip to the Stanley Cup Final. They went 226-147-37 in the regular season under Vigneault, who is third in regular-season and playoff wins in franchise history.

    The retooling Rangers are the latest team to dip into the college ranks for a coach after the Philadelphia Flyers hired Dave Hakstol from North Dakota in 2015 and the Dallas Stars hired Jim Montgomery from the University of Denver in early May. Before Hakstol, it had been 28 years since a coach made the jump from the NCAA to the NHL.

    More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

    National Hockey League
