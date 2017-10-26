Yankees part with manager Girardi

by Omnisport 26 Oct 2017, 21:28 IST

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi

Joe Girardi's 10-year tenure as New York Yankees manager came to an end on Thursday.

The Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series under Girardi this year but lost to the Houston Astros in seven games after taking a 3-2 series lead.

Girardi, who had just completed a four-year, $16 million contract, took over the Yankees in 2008 and won a World Series title in 2009, the franchise's 27th, but has not added another since.

He said in a statement: "With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,

"I'd like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team.

"Finally, I'd like to thank the fans for their great support as a player, coach and manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the playoff games, especially the final six games, which will remain in my heart forever."

Yankees general manager Cashman said: "I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organisation. Everything this organisation does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we've decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position.

"As [managing general partner] Hal Steinbrenner and I mentioned to Joe directly this week, he has been a tremendous Yankee on the field and away from it, as a player, coach and manager. He has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade.

"He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure, and I wish Joe and his family nothing but success and happiness in the future."

This year's run to the ALCS gave fans hope for the future based on young stars such as Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks, dubbed the "Baby Bombers."

There appear to be no clear candidates internally to replace Girardi, although first-base coach Tony Pena had MLB managing experience. Girardi's bench coach, Rob Thomson, is well thought of in the organisation but might not be the kind of high-profile name the organisation might want.