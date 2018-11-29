Appreciate you helping us get better! - Steph Curry offers fitting response to girl's trainer issue

Stephen Curry's trainers

NBA superstar Stephen Curry sized up the situation and came up with a fitting response - this time for equal treatment of girls who play basketball.

Riley Morrison, 9, was frustrated by the lack of trainer options for girls and so wrote a letter to Curry, asking why Under Armour's new Curry 5s are only available in "boys" or "mens" on their website.

"I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too," part of the letter read.

And Golden State Warriors point guard Curry came up with a response, producing his own handwritten message posted on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Hey Riley," Curry wrote. "I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

"Unfortunately, we have labelled the smaller sizes as "boys" on the website. We are correcting this now!

"I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly - so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5s now and you'll be one of the first kids to have the Curry 6.

"Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8 and I want you to celebrate with me.

"More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night. All the best."

The two-time MVP captioned the message: "Appreciate you helping us get better, Riley! We got you."

Curry is set to return to action against the Detroit Pistons, having been out with a groin injury since the Warriors' defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8.