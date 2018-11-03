×
Butler: I'll decide Timberwolves availability

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    03 Nov 2018, 20:39 IST
jimmy-butler-09272018-usnews-getty-ftr
Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler

Disgruntled All-Star Jimmy Butler says he will decide his availability for Minnesota Timberwolves' next two games. 

Butler sat out Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz, stating that his "body was hurting."

The 29-year-old has asked for a trade from the Land of 10,000 Lakes and stated that he will make the call on his availability to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Clippers a day later.

"They don't know how my body feels," Butler said after scoring 21 points in the Timberwolves' 116-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"So if I'm nicked up, then you can count on that. I don't know. We'll see how it goes."

Butler has appeared in seven of the Timberwolves' nine games, averaging 22.3 points and 34 minutes per game and says he will not take any risks with his future uncertain.

He added: "I'm not worried about no deal. Injury or not, I got to take care of myself. I realise they have a job to do as an organisation; I have one to do as a player.

"But if I'm not in the right with my body to go out there and do it, I don't want to get hurt. I've been hurt almost every year now, so we're going to take things with caution."

When pressed by reporters, he said: "Stop asking me questions about if I'm going to sit out or not. If I'm going to sit out, you probably won't talk to me on the day I sit out; but if I do, then I do and you can create a story around it with a lot of made-up stuff like y'all normally do."

