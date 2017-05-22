Celtics stun Cavs with comeback win

The Boston Celtics staged a stunning comeback to get back into their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs.

Avery Bradley hit a three-pointer with just 0.1 seconds remaining to see the Celtics claim a 111-108 win at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday.

The Celtics, without injured star Isaiah Thomas, rallied from 21 points down to win game three, reducing the Cavs' Eastern Conference Finals series lead to 2-1.

Boston outscored the Cavs 61-42 in the second half and can level the series in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Marcus Smart was seven-of-10 from three-point range as his 27 points led the Celtics, who ended Cleveland's run of 10 consecutive wins these playoffs.

Jae Crowder had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Al Horford finished with 16 points and Bradley had 20.

Kevin Love appeared to be leading the Cavs, who got a quiet game from LeBron James, to a 3-0 series lead with his 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving (29 points) and Tristan Thompson (18 points and 13 rebounds) were also impressive as James was finally slowed down.

James' run of games with at least 30 points was ended at eight as he had just 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

He was four-of-13 from the field.