Charles Oakley accepts one-year ban from MSG as criminal charges dismissed

The criminal portion of the case between Charles Oakley and New York Knicks owner James Dolan looks to be over after a deal was agreed.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 23:58 IST

Charles Oakley

Charles Oakley will not face charges in his long-running dispute with New York Knicks owner James Dolan, but he will be banned from Madison Square Garden for a year under terms of a deal agreed to on Friday.

Despite saying he would fight the charges filed against him in the wake of a scuffle with arena security during a Knicks game at the Garden in February, Oakley accepted a deal that will see all charges dismissed and excised from his record if there are no further incidents for six months.

While the former Knicks star agreed to stay away from the arena for a year, he and his lawyer proclaimed victory on Friday in a Manhattan courtroom.

"It shows that nobody thought he did anything wrong," attorney Alex Spiro was quoted as saying by the New York Daily News.

"It reaffirms what everybody has always thought, which was that the Garden was wrong in how they treated him, and he doesn't need a trial to prove that because the judge just ordered it."

While Friday's agreement should end the criminal portion of the case, Spiro indicated Oakley will file a civil lawsuit against Dolan in connection with the incident.

"Like I said from day one, I wasn't wrong," Oakley told reporters.