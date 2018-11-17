×
Davis scores 43 points, Pelicans tally to beat Knicks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    17 Nov 2018, 09:16 IST
AP Image

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 129-124 on Friday night.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 11 rebounds, including a crucial put-back of Davis' missed free throw to make it 124-121 with 1:23 left.

After Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a 3 for the tie, Holiday hit from deep to widen New Orleans' lead to six with 35 seconds left.

Holiday finished with 24 points and 10 assists, and Nikola Mirotic had 12 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

The Knicks fell to a fourth straight loss after controlling nearly all but the final six minutes of the game.

Hardaway scored 30 points, and Trey Burke had 24 on 10-fo-13 shooting for the Knicks. They led by as many as 19 points in the first half before losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Emmanuel Mudiay added 19 points. The Knicks shot 49 percent (48 of 98) but were outrebounded 54-44 and allowed the Pelicans to snag seven offensive rebounds and score eight second-chance points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier each scored 11 points. ... Center Mitchell Robinson, who is from the New Orleans suburb of Chalmette, had seven points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. ...

Pelicans: Point guard Elfrid Payton returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a sprained right ankle, only to fracture a finger in his left hand after eight minutes on the court. He did not return to the game and missed all three of his shots before his latest injury. ... The Pelicans missed 24 of 34 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 15 times. ... New Orleans scored 68 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Wrap up a three-game trip in Orlando on Sunday night.

Pelicans: Host Denver on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
