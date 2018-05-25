Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    I feel great - Kerr keeps faith with Warriors on the brink

    Steve Kerr believes the Golden State Warriors will "take care of business" in game six of their series with the Houston Rockets.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 14:44 IST
    54
    Steve Kerr - cropped
    Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains "extremely confident" his side can make the NBA Finals, even though they have no margin for error after falling 3-2 down to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

    A 98-94 triumph for the Rockets on Thursday means the reigning NBA champions stand on the brink of elimination, but Kerr nevertheless oozed positivity in his post-game news conference.

    "I feel great about where we are right now. And that might sound crazy but I feel it," he said with a smile.

    "I know exactly what I'm seeing out there and we defended them beautifully tonight. We got everything we needed, just too many turnovers, too many reaches. And if we settle down a little bit, we're going to be in really good shape.

    "We've got to be a little more disciplined. I liked the overall flow of the game much better tonight, it felt much better than it did in game four. But we got rushed in transition, we had several turnovers where we just kind of got a little too excited and threw the ball away.

    "I like our defense, I like our effort, I like our competitive desire. We've just got to be a little wiser with the reaching and taking care of the ball and when we do that we're going to be in great shape."

    Kerr remained upbeat when a reporter highlighted the fact the Warriors are facing their worst situation since Kevin Durant joined the team in 2016.

    Asked for his assessment of the team's mindset, Kerr said: "I think they're angry. I think they know that we could have won this game, could have won the last game. I think they're sitting in there and they're angry, as they should be. They're competitors.

    "I like what you said. This is the worst situation we've been in since Kevin's been here and we're two wins away from making the NBA Finals, so that's a pretty good worst situation to be in.

    "We're right there. We found some things tonight that worked for us. I'm extremely confident that we're going to take care of business. We've just got to be a little sharper."

    They're using the anthem as fake patriotism - Warriors...
    RELATED STORY
    Kerr honored for excellence on court, cooperation with media
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors eager to get back on the court, respond from loss
    RELATED STORY
    Kerr says defensive focus inspired Warriors against Spurs
    RELATED STORY
    Durant is 'the ultimate luxury', says Kerr
    RELATED STORY
    Green, Kerr laud LeBron's impeccable memory
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors star Curry won't play first round of NBA...
    RELATED STORY
    Green: Warriors play best when we feel threatened
    RELATED STORY
    Curry aims to prove Kerr wrong, get back ‘as soon as I can’
    RELATED STORY
    Curry closer to return than Durant - Kerr
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...