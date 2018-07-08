Lue will meet with Walton to discuss James

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 43 // 08 Jul 2018, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving

LeBron James and Luke Walton have not crossed paths since 'Decision 3.0', but Tyronn Lue has no problem bringing the Los Angeles Lakers coach up to speed.

Cavaliers coach Lue plans to meet with Walton and the Lakers' associate head coach Brian Shaw to discuss coaching the four-time NBA MVP ahead of his first season in Los Angeles.

"I'll just tell them LeBron's easy," Lue told The Los Angeles Times.

"People get this whole thing built up like he's hard to coach. It's not. LeBron's not the problem. It's the outside tension that's the problem.

"Just put added pressure immediately on the coaches, on his team-mates. Now everything you do is under a microscope… So it's going to be a totally different change for the Lakers. They'll be able to handle it.

"LeBron is easy to play with, very unselfish. LeBron can bring guys along, make sure they're doing the right thing. It's going to be good. The outside is what you've gotta be able to block out."

Lue spoke to James during his time in free agency before he signed a four-year contract worth $154 million with the Lakers last Sunday, but holds no hard feelings after he chose to leave Cleveland a second time.

"Everybody he's touched is made better," Lue said.

"Family, friends, organizations, the city of Cleveland, his players, his coaches. He made everybody's life easier, everybody's better. It's tough to lose that type of piece. It was hard to swallow."

Lue, 41, has coached James the past two-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland, with the pair winning the Cavs' lone championship in 2016 after overcoming a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Walton, who will be James' seventh full-time NBA head coach, has been the Lakers' coach since 2016 after previously serving as an assistant for the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The 38-year-old was taken 31 picks after James in the 2003 NBA Draft.