×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Magic come back to beat 76ers 111-106 in Butler's debut

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    15 Nov 2018, 08:57 IST
AP Image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 14 points in his Philadelphia debut, but the 76ers collapsed late and lost to Orlando 111-106 after Terrence Ross hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left that helped the Magic finish off a big comeback Wednesday night.

Orlando scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter, then held the 76ers without a field goal over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points for the Magic, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Joel Embiid finished with a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the 76ers, who lost for the seventh time in nine road games. J.J. Redick led Philadelphia with 22 points but committed two turnovers in the final 31 seconds.

Butler played 33 minutes and shot 6 for 12 from the field. The four-time All-Star was acquired Monday from Minnesota in a five-player trade.

Vucevic scored 19 points in the first half to help Orlando come back from a 10-point deficit and lead 53-52 at the break.

Two baskets by Redick during a 10-2 run early in the third quarter put Philadelphia up 62-60.

Embiid then made a play that turned the game sharply in the 76ers' favor for a while. After having the ball stolen from him by Magic forward Wes Iwundu, the 7-footer chased Iwundu down the court and blocked his layup attempt from behind.

Philadelphia led 92-76 before the Magic scored 21 consecutive points. They took a five-point lead on a jumper by Jonathon Simmons.

Wilson Chandler ended the 76ers' scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes with a short baseline floater. Mike Muscala hit a 3-pointer for their final field goal with 3:33 remaining.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid made all three of his 3-pointers in the first 4:09 of the game. ... Ben Simmons is 23 for 28 (.821) from the foul line at home, and 22 for 44 (.500) on the road.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac played 16 minutes after missing six games with a sprained right ankle. ... By winning for the fifth time in seven games, the Magic broke a four-game losing streak against the 76ers.

UP NEXT

76ers: Home against Utah on Friday night.

Magic: Home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Redick caps big game with late 3, 76ers beat Magic 116-115
RELATED STORY
Embiid scores 35, 76ers top reeling Heat 124-114
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler trade: 76ers acquire Timberwolves star in...
RELATED STORY
Embiid saves 76ers in overtime to down Hornets
RELATED STORY
76ers star Simmons dealing with back tightness
RELATED STORY
Timberwolves beat Nets after LeVert's gruesome injury
RELATED STORY
Raptors beat 76ers in battle of Eastern Conference...
RELATED STORY
Rough road: Brown says 76ers not yet among East's 'royalty'
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Season Preview: Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Joel Embiid has 42 points, 18 rebounds in 76ers' OT win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us