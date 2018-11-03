×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Paul, Anthony help Harden-less Rockets beat Nets

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    03 Nov 2018, 07:46 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Paul had 32 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 28 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Clint Capela finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 21 points. The Rockets stumbled to a 1-5 start a season after winning 65 games and falling a game short of the NBA Finals.

They snapped out of their slump thanks to one of the best games as a Rocket for Paul, who had season bests in points and assists in the final game before his workload should ease Saturday with the expected return of James Harden. The league MVP missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring and coach Mike D'Antoni said he would probably return for the second half of a back-to-back in Chicago.

Caris LeVert scored 29 points for the Nets.

CLIPPERS 120, MAGIC 95

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lou Williams was perfect on five 3-point attempts and scored 28 points to lead Los Angeles past Orlando.

Tobias Harris added 21 points to help the Clippers beat the Magic for the 10th straight time. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Associated Press
NEWS
Paul, Anthony help Rockets top Nets 119-111, end 4-game skid
RELATED STORY
NBA: Desperate Houston Rockets might be committing...
RELATED STORY
Anthony says Rockets just need 'to get a win' to figure...
RELATED STORY
Rockets’ Chris Paul has 'common goal' with Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Lakers' Rondo denies spitting on Rockets' Paul
RELATED STORY
D'Antoni unhappy with Rockets' poor start
RELATED STORY
Luckily we play 82 games! - Paul backs Rockets to turn...
RELATED STORY
Anthony signs 1-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Anthony on coming off Rockets' bench: Whatever I have to...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Houston Rockets need Jimmy Butler to stay in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us