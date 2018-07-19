Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Popovich on Leonard trade: It's time to move on

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    19 Jul 2018, 03:43 IST
Leonard-Kawhi-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kawhi Leonard

Shortly after the Spurs announced a blockbuster trade that would send disgruntled Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich opened up about the move.

The trade, which included sending Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, third-year center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 draft pick, was one that took more than a month to reach as speculation around Leonard's future swirled.

Popovich put to rest some of the speculation as he spoke to reporters about the trade on Wednesday and actually praised Leonard's performance while he was in San Antonio. However, he also indicated it was time to move on and that he was excited to build a team with new players. 

"[Leonard] was a hard worker all the time and we wish him well but at this point it's time to move on," Popovich said, via MySanAntonio.com. "In no way, shape or form does it do good to go back in time and talk about A, B and C. It's time to move on."

"At this point my main interest is to not look back. I'm thrilled to have DeMar and Jakob join us, from this point on that's where my focus will be," he said. "I'm not interested in talking about the past."

Popovich went on to explain that he and Leonard had conversations over the summer about the latter's future with the franchise, but making a trade was the team's best option.

"We talked often over the summer about a lot of different things, both on and off the court," Popovich said. "Attempts were made to see what would be best and in the end this trade appeared and we felt that this was the way to go."

Omnisport
NEWS
Done deal: Leonard goes to Raptors, DeRozan goes to Spurs
RELATED STORY
Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Gregg Popovich Meets With Superstar...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 ways the Kawhi Leonard trade will...
RELATED STORY
Rumours: The Lakers are preparing to "go hard" for Kawhi...
RELATED STORY
Kawhi Leonard Trade: 5 possible Trade Packages for Kawhi...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan Headline...
RELATED STORY
Why no one won the Kawhi Leonard to Toronto trade
RELATED STORY
On Basketball: Toronto will need to work some magic now
RELATED STORY
Popovich waiting on Leonard's own team of doctors for...
RELATED STORY
Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Spurs, Raptors in Serious Trade...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us