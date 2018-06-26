Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rookie of the Year Simmons urges 76ers to add 'big free agent'

Ben Simmons says he is "living in the moment" after being named Rookie of the Year, but he also has big ambitions for the future.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 16:57 IST
70
BenSimmonscropped
NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons set his sights on more honours after being named NBA Rookie of the Year and wants the Philadelphia 76ers to add "a big free agent" to their roster for next season.

Simmons missed the 2016-17 campaign due to a foot injury, but the Australia star made up for lost time by averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists in his rookie campaign.

The 21-year-old hopes that will just be the start as he eyes more success early in his career.

"I think for now I'm very grateful. Obviously, I won the award, so I'm very grateful for that. But that's not the end goal for me, I have a lot more things that I want to take off." he said.

"I'm living in the moment, enjoying this right now. But obviously I have a lot more work to do, and that starts as soon as this is over, get back to work."

The 76ers have been linked with the legendary LeBron James as they attempt to make further strides after being denied a place in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics.

Simmons feels they would benefit from having more of a blend of youth and experience.

He added: "What pieces do we need? I think time. I think a little bit of time. I think that's the main thing for us. We don't have that much experience with Joel [Embiid] and I and some of the younger people on our team and guys like that. So I think experience plays a big role.

"Obviously, some key pieces. Maybe that is a free agent, a big free agent who we can lean on and learn from, so we don't really have that older, veteran guy who is a star like that.

"But we have great veterans in J.J. [Redick], Amir [Johnson], Jerryd Bayless and guys like that who have taught me a lot from my first season."

