This is a historic moment – Lakers welcome Davis to LA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    07 Jul 2019, 11:16 IST
Anthony-Davis-USNews-012219-ftr-getty.jpg
Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka described the acquisition of All-Star Anthony Davis as "a historic moment" for the NBA franchise.

The Lakers officially announced the arrival of Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, providing LeBron James with star support.

Los Angeles dealt Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, two first round picks, a first-round pick swap right and cash in exchange for six-time All-Star Davis.

"Anthony Davis is arguably the most dominant all-around young player in today's NBA," said Pelinka.

"Anthony represents everything we stand for, with his unwavering commitment to excellence as both a person and athlete.

"This is a historic moment for the Lakers franchise, and we couldn't be more proud to have him."

Davis has averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 assists over his seven-year career in the NBA, while the 26-year-old averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Pelicans last season.

The Lakers missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season despite the arrival of James in 2018-19.

An injury to James on Christmas Day derailed the Lakers, who finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

