Warriors coach Kerr extends contract
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has signed a contract extension with the NBA champions.
The Warriors announced Kerr's new deal on Tuesday after the 52-year-old guided Golden State to back-to-back titles.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed but Kerr – who is the third coach in NBA history to win three championships in his first four seasons – is expected to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.
"We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.
"Under his guidance, we've been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success. He's a terrific coach, but more importantly an incredible human being."
Kerr became the Warriors coach in May 2014 and he has overseen a period of dominance in the Bay Area.
He reportedly discussed a possible contract extension after the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA Championship.
Kerr has registered a 265-63 record in the regular season. He won five championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.