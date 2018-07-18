Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Warriors coach Kerr extends contract

18 Jul 2018
Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has signed a contract extension with the NBA champions. 

The Warriors announced Kerr's new deal on Tuesday after the 52-year-old guided Golden State to back-to-back titles. 

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but Kerr – who is the third coach in NBA history to win three championships in his first four seasons – is expected to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. 

"We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.  

"Under his guidance, we've been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success. He's a terrific coach, but more importantly an incredible human being." 

Kerr became the Warriors coach in May 2014 and he has overseen a period of dominance in the Bay Area. 

He reportedly discussed a possible contract extension after the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA Championship. 

Kerr has registered a 265-63 record in the regular season. He won five championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. 

 

