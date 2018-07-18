Warriors coach Kerr extends contract

Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has signed a contract extension with the NBA champions.

The Warriors announced Kerr's new deal on Tuesday after the 52-year-old guided Golden State to back-to-back titles.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but Kerr – who is the third coach in NBA history to win three championships in his first four seasons – is expected to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

"We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.

"Under his guidance, we've been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success. He's a terrific coach, but more importantly an incredible human being."

Coach Kerr sticking around, #DubNation!



Get the full press release here https://t.co/EgdF9Qo6rB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 17, 2018

Kerr became the Warriors coach in May 2014 and he has overseen a period of dominance in the Bay Area.

He reportedly discussed a possible contract extension after the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA Championship.

Kerr has registered a 265-63 record in the regular season. He won five championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.