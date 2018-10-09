×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Warriors star Curry doesn't shy away from talk of a three-peat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Oct 2018, 04:42 IST
curry-stephen-10082018-getty-ftr
Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is not superstitious when it comes to discussing more championships.

In fact, the entire Warriors squad welcomes talk of a possible three-peat, because for the reigning NBA champions, it is an attainable goal. 

"We talk about the three-peat just because it's in front of us," Curry said, via ESPN.

"I don't think that's something that's repeated every single day. But when we start the season, obviously we lay everything out on the table, what's at stake in terms of our expectations."

The Warriors have a tough task on their hands if they want to become the first team since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers to win three consecutive titles.

While Golden State have made it to four straight NBA Finals, winning three of the past four championships, they will now have tougher competition within their own conference, including a Los Angeles team featuring LeBron James.

"Yes, winning a championship is the goal," Curry added. "How you get there and how you kind of break up that mission on a day-to-day, game-by-game, month-by-month basis is what makes us, I think, great.

"In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it. But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after."

The Warriors will begin their 2018-19 campaign against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 16.

Omnisport
NEWS
WATCH: Curry makes incredible backwards shot from half-court
RELATED STORY
Warriors love being the team to beat - Curry
RELATED STORY
Warriors star Curry: Let's work together for women's...
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry wants to finish his career with Warriors
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Scorers in Golden State Warriors' History 
RELATED STORY
The third splash brother – Curry welcomes Cousins to...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Livingston: The backup option who both Steph Curry...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Players Dislike Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Segments From Stephen Curry's Interview on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us