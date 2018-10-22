×
Young has 35 points, Hawks rout Cavs 133-111

22 Oct 2018, 07:20 IST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young had 35 points with 11 assists — the best line for a first-year player since Steph Curry in 2010 — and the Atlanta Hawks beat Cleveland 133-111 on Sunday night, dropping the Cavvilers to 0-3 as they re-adjust to life without LeBron James.

The No. 5 overall pick, Young is the first rookie to reach at least 35 points and 10 assists since Steph Curry in 2010. Young made six of Atlanta's 22 3-pointers while overshadowing Cleveland rookie guard Collin Sexton. Young missed four of his first five shots, but finished 13 of 23 from the field. He struggled in his first two games, making just 12 of 32.

Kent Bazemore added 23 points for Atlanta.

Kevin Love had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland.

KINGS 131, THUNDER 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Iman Shumpert scored 26 points and Sacramento beat Oklahoma City to spoil Russell Westbrook's season debut.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two regular-season games after having a procedure to deal with inflammation in his right knee. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes after averaging a triple-double the past two seasons,

De'Aaron Fox added 22 points for the Kings. Paul George scored 29 points for the Thunder.

Rookie Young scores 35, Hawks rout LeBron-less Cavs 133-111
