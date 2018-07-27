Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: CAS rejects Valcke appeal against 10-year ban

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    27 Jul 2018, 16:49 IST
jerome valcke - cropped
Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke will have to serve a 10-year ban from all football activities after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected his appeal.

The 57-year-old has been ordered to serve the suspension and pay a fine of CHF100,000 after CAS deemed FIFA's punishment "wholly proportionate".

Valcke had called for the punishment to be lifted definitively when he launched an appeal against his punishment in February of last year.

The French official was initially suspended by FIFA in 2015 after he was implicated in a scheme to sell World Cup tickets above face value and claim a share in the profits.

FIFA's Appeal Committee issued his 10-year ban and fine in June 2016 after finding Valcke guilty of a number of breaches of the organisation's ethics code during his time as general secretary, beginning in 2007.

As well as the World Cup ticket scandal, Valcke was punished for violations of the ethics code "in relation to his travel expenses, his involvement in a transaction between FIFA and a software development company, an offer of an improper benefit to the regional football union and his failure to cooperate with the FIFA investigation".

CAS agreed with FIFA that the offences were "cumulatively of a serious degree of gravity" and that the sanctions were therefore fully justified.

Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: CAS overturns AC Milan's Europa League ban
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: UEFA confirms AC Milan reinstated to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Marseille handed suspended European ban
RELATED STORY
AC Milan to appeal Europa League ban
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Parma deducted five points, Calaio given...
RELATED STORY
Rival captains back Guerrero in bid to lift World Cup ban
RELATED STORY
Drugs ban rules Peru captain Guerrero out of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Peru FA president weighs in on Paolo Guerrero's drugs ban...
RELATED STORY
FIFA dampens Platini's ban reversal hopes
RELATED STORY
Europa League ban 'unfair', says Milan chief
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us