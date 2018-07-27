BREAKING NEWS: CAS rejects Valcke appeal against 10-year ban

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News // 27 Jul 2018, 16:49 IST

Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke will have to serve a 10-year ban from all football activities after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected his appeal.

The 57-year-old has been ordered to serve the suspension and pay a fine of CHF100,000 after CAS deemed FIFA's punishment "wholly proportionate".

Valcke had called for the punishment to be lifted definitively when he launched an appeal against his punishment in February of last year.

The French official was initially suspended by FIFA in 2015 after he was implicated in a scheme to sell World Cup tickets above face value and claim a share in the profits.

FIFA's Appeal Committee issued his 10-year ban and fine in June 2016 after finding Valcke guilty of a number of breaches of the organisation's ethics code during his time as general secretary, beginning in 2007.

As well as the World Cup ticket scandal, Valcke was punished for violations of the ethics code "in relation to his travel expenses, his involvement in a transaction between FIFA and a software development company, an offer of an improper benefit to the regional football union and his failure to cooperate with the FIFA investigation".

CAS agreed with FIFA that the offences were "cumulatively of a serious degree of gravity" and that the sanctions were therefore fully justified.