Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Inter complete Keita deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
171   //    13 Aug 2018, 21:52 IST
Keita Balde Diao
Keita Balde Diao playing for Monaco

Keita Balde Diao has signed for Inter on a season-long loan from Monaco, with the deal including a purchase option.

The Senegal international returns to Serie A after a single season with Monaco, who signed the versatile attacker from Lazio.

Keita scored eight goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco but has been given the green light to move to Inter.

The Serie A side are reported to have agreed in principle a permanent deal worth €30million for Keita at the end of his initial one-year loan at San Siro.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Keita's agent Roberto Calenda praised Monaco for allowing the 23-year-old to move back to Italy.

"Monaco should be thanked," he said. "They gave Keita back his smile, his serenity and his carefree feeling after years of tension and promises made and never kept by Lazio's management.

"I'm not surprised they let him leave: the deal will benefit everyone. The player still has the desire to explode in this country, where he grew up as a footballer. At 23, it's the perfect time to do it."

Keita made a single appearance for Senegal at the World Cup, starting his country's 1-0 loss to Colombia in the group stage.

Omnisport
NEWS
Keita ready to 'explode' at Inter
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Juventus complete deal for Joao Cancelo
RELATED STORY
Former Barcelona star wants Real Madrid move, Manchester...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lyon deny Fekir is close to Liverpool move
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Vrsaljko to join Inter as Atletico Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Klopp not surprised by impressive Keita debut
RELATED STORY
Alisson, Keita handed first Liverpool starts
RELATED STORY
Naby Keita - Liverpool's midfield jigsaw.
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea secure loan signing of Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us