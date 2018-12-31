×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

City toil at Southampton pleases Sterling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    31 Dec 2018, 04:28 IST
RaheemSterlingMarioLeminaOleksandrZinchenko - cropped
Raheem Sterling, Mario Lemina and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Raheem Sterling praised Manchester City for doing the hard yards in their 3-1 Premier League win at Southampton. 

Pep Guardiola's side headed into the game on the back of consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City - results that saw them fall 10 points behind leaders Liverpool. 

Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero either side of a James Ward-Prowse own goal got the reigning champions back on track, but only after a scare late in the first half. 

As in the Leicester and Palace games, City opened the scoring before conceding an equaliser – this time to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was later sent off for a rash lunge on Fernandinho. 

England winger Sterling felt improved application helped the visitors to recover from their recent blip. 

"We've had two difficult results to take. We wanted to give ourselves a chance and that's what we did, not just in terms of our football but off the ball as well," he said. 

"The last three games we started well but then it's been sloppy. Today, in terms of our mentality even before we got to the stadium, we were full of fighting spirit."

Sterling, who is set to face former club Liverpool in a blockbuster clash on Thursday, added: "We had a point to prove for ourselves.

"We've had two difficult results and we wanted to bounce back and we did it brilliantly. The way we ran on and off the ball was brilliant."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Southampton vs Manchester City: Match Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players who attributed to their 2-1...
RELATED STORY
Sterling can be one of the best - Sane hails improving...
RELATED STORY
Sterling 2023: The rise and rise of Raheem at Man City
RELATED STORY
Man City 6-1 Southampton: 3 Players who won the game for...
RELATED STORY
5 issues Guardiola needs to urgently fix at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid footballers at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Raheem Sterling has come of age and Gareth...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: City must beat Leicester, Southampton before...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us