Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Contract extension not Jokanovic's priority

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    24 Aug 2018, 02:03 IST
slavisajokanovic - cropped
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic is focused on getting Fulham up and running in the Premier League rather than his own future at Craven Cottage.

The Serbian manager's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season and talks to extend his stay have been ongoing since their Championship play-off final victory in May.

Terms have yet to be agreed, though, but Jokanovic is not concerned, instead putting an emphasis on his side gaining their first points of the 2018-19 campaign – Fulham having lost both of their opening two matches.

"This job is in hands of my agent and the club where I have news, I can share this with all the people," he told a media conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley.

"In this moment, I am focused only about this process, about the Premier League and competition and I am fully motivated to do everything to be successful with my team and club.

"This kind of the situation [his contract] is in hands of different people, I am really not talking all the days with the club about money or this kind of the situation.

"I am working with the coaches here, I know I depend on the results and our supporters after two games will expect some points.

"That is what I am worried about, my team, about results and the start to the Premier League with the points.

"This is where my energy is at this moment."

Jokanovic will still be without Alfie Mawson against the Clarets, the former Swansea City defender having returned to training this week.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: De Gea to sign a huge £200k a week contract...
RELATED STORY
Why is Wilfried Zaha's contract extension important for...
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal stalling Ramsey's contract extension?
RELATED STORY
Lowton pens Burnley contract extension
RELATED STORY
Fekir offered contract extension, reveals Lyon president
RELATED STORY
Ederson signs Manchester City contract extension
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reasons behind Manchester United's dismal...
RELATED STORY
Pedro signs one-year Chelsea contract extension
RELATED STORY
Grujic agrees Liverpool extension, joins Hertha on loan
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Marouane Fellaini signs a contract...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us