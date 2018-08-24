Contract extension not Jokanovic's priority

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic is focused on getting Fulham up and running in the Premier League rather than his own future at Craven Cottage.

The Serbian manager's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season and talks to extend his stay have been ongoing since their Championship play-off final victory in May.

Terms have yet to be agreed, though, but Jokanovic is not concerned, instead putting an emphasis on his side gaining their first points of the 2018-19 campaign – Fulham having lost both of their opening two matches.

"This job is in hands of my agent and the club where I have news, I can share this with all the people," he told a media conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley.

"In this moment, I am focused only about this process, about the Premier League and competition and I am fully motivated to do everything to be successful with my team and club.

"This kind of the situation [his contract] is in hands of different people, I am really not talking all the days with the club about money or this kind of the situation.

"I am working with the coaches here, I know I depend on the results and our supporters after two games will expect some points.

"That is what I am worried about, my team, about results and the start to the Premier League with the points.

"This is where my energy is at this moment."

Jokanovic will still be without Alfie Mawson against the Clarets, the former Swansea City defender having returned to training this week.