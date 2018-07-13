Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

De Bruyne does not understand Sterling criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.33K   //    13 Jul 2018, 07:35 IST
DeBruyneSterling - Cropped
Manchester City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling

Kevin De Bruyne hopes Raheem Sterling is acknowledged appropriately for his performances at the World Cup.

The Manchester City team-mates may face off Saturday as Belgium play England for a second time at the tournament in the third-place playoff in St. Petersburg.

Neither player was involved during the first meeting between the sides as both managers elected to rest their stars ahead of important knockout matches.

De Bruyne has obviously had his attention focused on Belgium’s progress through the tournament, but does not understand why Sterling receives the criticism he does.

"I don't understand why you should criticise the people of your own country because, in the end, all they are trying to do is win," he said.

"I think he did really well in the games that I saw. Obviously, if you don't score a goal, then it's different but not everything in football is about goals.

"Hopefully the press and the media can give him the love that he deserves because, obviously, he's a very easy going guy and he gives everything for England – even with the criticism sometimes.”

De Bruyne, 27, is also looking forward to linking up with the England winger again when Manchester City aim to defend their Premier League title.

"I think Raheem [Sterling] is a wonderful player. Since the day that I came to City, he came in the same year, we clicked really well,” he said.

"I think he's very important for what he does at Manchester City and I hope he can stay a lot longer."
 
Manchester City
De Bruyne: Sterling does not deserve media criticism
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2017-18: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne leads new Premier League Playmaker award
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne lauds mentally tough City after slaying Spurs
RELATED STORY
It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield...
RELATED STORY
Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De...
RELATED STORY
Dier inspired by Sterling's handling of criticism
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mohamed Salah should be the PFA Player of...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne: I really don't care about Mourinho rejection
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us