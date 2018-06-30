Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Denmark coach says team 'will attack more' against Croatia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    30 Jun 2018, 23:11 IST
AP Image

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Denmark coach Age Hareide summed up his strategy against Croatia at the World Cup. Score more.

The Danes are unbeaten in their last 18 matches and have given up only one goal in the last seven with Kasper Schmeichel as goalkeeper.

They've also produced only two goals in three World Cup group matches. On Sunday, they'll have to do better in the round of 16— much better than a lifeless 0-0 draw against France in the final group match.

"I think you will see a different Denmark from what you have seen so far," Hareide said. "We need to play differently to progress. We need to defend, but we also need to attack more than we've done in previous matches."

Croatia is seen as the favorite to get past Denmark, with some even saying the Balkan country has an outside shot to reach the final. Croatia's midfield, which includes Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, has been as good as any at the World Cup.

Despite the coach's wishes, Denmark lives by its defense and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"I think he's been doing very well, but I don't want to praise him too much," captain and defender Simon Kjaer told reporters on Saturday as he sat next to Schmeichel. "That he's played so well is not a surprise to us."

Kjaer also promised changes against Croatia.

"They will have to respect us," Kjaer said. "We are not easy to play against. We are not a nice team to meet and, of course, the Croatians know that."

Schmeichel is the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. He doesn't appreciate being compared to his father and Danish journalists no longer ask about it.

But reporters at the World Cup have raised the question, and Schmeichel has been polite in answering.

"It's not annoying. I just expect more of you guys," Schmeichel said, chiding a few reporters. "Obviously coming to the World Cup you have new media that haven't spoken to me before and they are going to ask the question. I think the Danish media know what the response will be."

Croatia v Denmark: Rakitic out to stop Eriksen ruining...
RELATED STORY
Mandzukic is the soul of the Croatia team, says Dalic
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Messi gets a chance to save face against Croatia
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Argentina collapses vs. Croatia, could go home
RELATED STORY
Messi dogged by Ronaldo, history as Argentina meets Croatia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia won 2-1 against...
RELATED STORY
Croatia leads World Cup charge from the other side of Europe
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France drew 0-0 with Denmark
RELATED STORY
Denmark 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points as France top group...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Croatia beats Nigeria on own-goal, penalty kick
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us