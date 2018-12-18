Derby County 0 Nottingham Forest 0: Lampard's men fourth after tense stalemate

Derby County's Harry Wilson battles with Nottingham Forest midfielder Claudio Yacob

Derby County missed a chance to close in on the Championship's top two as they were held to a tense 0-0 home draw with neighbours Nottingham Forest.

Joe Lolley's side-footed shot against the crossbar in the 82nd minute was the closest either team came to snatching victory in a typically hard-fought affair at Pride Park.

The final result does not hugely boost either of the promotion hopefuls, although a share of the spoils does lift Frank Lampard's side back above Sheffield United and into fourth.

Forest, a point behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough, will feel they might have deserved more from midfielder Lolley's fine curling effort and have now won just once in four outings.

The Rams had appeared the more likely winners until that scare, with Harry Wilson's sweet volley from a Jack Marriott cross earlier testing Costel Pantilimon.

Tom Lawrence also had penalty appeals turned down in the first half, while David Nugent threatened with a late header, but the teams cancelled each other out in the end.

