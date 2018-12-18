×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Derby County 0 Nottingham Forest 0: Lampard's men fourth after tense stalemate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    18 Dec 2018, 03:20 IST
Harry Wilson and Claudio Yacob - cropped
Derby County's Harry Wilson battles with Nottingham Forest midfielder Claudio Yacob

Derby County missed a chance to close in on the Championship's top two as they were held to a tense 0-0 home draw with neighbours Nottingham Forest.

Joe Lolley's side-footed shot against the crossbar in the 82nd minute was the closest either team came to snatching victory in a typically hard-fought affair at Pride Park.

The final result does not hugely boost either of the promotion hopefuls, although a share of the spoils does lift Frank Lampard's side back above Sheffield United and into fourth.

Forest, a point behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough, will feel they might have deserved more from midfielder Lolley's fine curling effort and have now won just once in four outings.

The Rams had appeared the more likely winners until that scare, with Harry Wilson's sweet volley from a Jack Marriott cross earlier testing Costel Pantilimon.

Tom Lawrence also had penalty appeals turned down in the first half, while David Nugent threatened with a late header, but the teams cancelled each other out in the end.

Omnisport
NEWS
Iran star Karim Ansarifard joins Nottingham Forest
RELATED STORY
Holders Chelsea to host Forest in FA Cup, possible...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Abraham nets four as Villa and...
RELATED STORY
Derby boss Lampard to return to Chelsea in EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19, Chelsea 3-2 Derby County: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Man United 2(7) - 2(8) Derby County: 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Lost to Derby County
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Bamford fires Leeds to summit,...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: West Brom thumped, Leeds back on top
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Derby County stuns Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us