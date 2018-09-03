Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dropped by Man City, Sane gets early-season wake-up call

Associated Press
NEWS
News
623   //    03 Sep 2018, 16:32 IST
AP Image

From a World Cup snub to being dropped by his club, it has been a sobering few months for Leroy Sane.

At the age of 22, he was a Premier League champion in a record-shattering Manchester City side, he had just been voted not only the top young player in English soccer but also among the six best players in the country after a breakthrough season, and was being talked about as one of the stars to watch at the upcoming World Cup.

So how has it got to the point where, on Saturday, he didn't even make City's 18-man matchday squad for the league game against Newcastle and ended up watching with his feet up in a corporate box?

The answer appears to be a combination of factors: Attitude problems, a teammate's resurgence and potentially a hangover from a summer when his World Cup dreams were snatched away.

Sane was surprisingly omitted by Germany for the tournament in Russia, with national team coach Joachim Loew preferring a different kind of attacking-midfield option than the touchline-hugging Sane.

Germany's loss would be City's gain, the club's fans were saying — he would come back early in preseason, fresh and firing while others would be fatigued after the World Cup. It hasn't turned out that way.

He was on the bench for the team's first three matches, the last being the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers when Sane struggled after coming on as a 77th-minute substitute. Then came this weekend, when Sane was left out of the squad entirely.

There are reports that City manager Pep Guardiola has concerns about Sane's focus and attitude, although he hasn't said that in public. There might still be some lingering resentment after his World Cup disappointment.

Then there is a tactical shift by Guardiola that has seen left back Benjamin Mendy, who missed most of last season with injury, starting the season explosively and doing the work not only of a defender but also a winger. There is no need for Sane to also be wide on that left flank and Guardiola has instead fielded Raheem Sterling, who operates as more of an inside forward.

Sterling has been one of City's best players in its unbeaten start, scoring the opener in the 2-1 win over Newcastle and further diminishing Sane's appeal. Also counting against the German is the fact that, with City signing Riyad Mahrez in the offseason, the champions have an abundance of wide attacking midfielders — Sterling, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Sane.

"We have two wingers plus another one on the bench. That's why we decided this game he wouldn't be there," Guardiola said. "In the next games he will be ready to play. He played 10 minutes (against Wolves), he tried. He was not precise but he tried."

All is not lost for Sane. He had a similarly slow start to last season — Guardiola even called him out on it, saying Sane "didn't arrive good, he was not good in the first pre-season games. He didn't deserve to play" — but came back strong.

It's a long, grueling season, with City potentially going deep on four fronts, so Sane will be needed. He's also back in the Germany squad ahead of the first game of UEFA Nations League, against France on Thursday.

Sane is too good a player and prospect for City to simply overlook, so Guardiola will be hoping this weekend acts as a wake-up call for a winger who, on his day, is among the best in the world in his position.

MUSTAFI'S CELEBRATION

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be in trouble after celebrating his goal in the 3-2 win over Cardiff on Sunday with a hand gesture that made headlines during the World Cup.

Mustafi put his hands together and flapped his fingers in what appeared to reference the two-headed eagle, an Albanian national symbol, as he celebrated with Granit Xhaka. Xhaka is an ethnic Albanian from Kosovo, while Mustafi was born in Germany to an Albanian family from Macedonia.

Kosovo is a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.

The Football Association could sanction Mustafi if it deems the celebration to be a display of political symbolism.

Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri were fined during the World Cup for making similar hand gestures while playing for Switzerland.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Associated Press
NEWS
Reports: Leroy Sane was dropped by Pep Guardiola against...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola explains axing Sane for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola has no issue with Sane despite Man City bench role
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola tells Sane to use World Cup snub as motivation
RELATED STORY
Is Arsenal bullied by the media?
RELATED STORY
Sane motivated to prove Low wrong
RELATED STORY
How Manchester City should line up against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us