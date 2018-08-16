Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery ends Arsenal goalkeeper debate with Cech assurance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
829   //    16 Aug 2018, 20:28 IST
Petr Cech - cropped
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Petr Cech will continue as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper after Unai Emery gave the veteran a vote of confidence ahead of Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

Though he produced several impressive saves in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Manchester City, Cech came under the microscope for some jittery moments in executing Emery's playing style.

One notably awkward attempt at passing out from the back almost ended up in his own net and led to calls for new signing Bernd Leno to start at Stamford Bridge.

Emery, though, was not alarmed, instead praising Cech's display and backing him to flourish against his former Premier League employers.

"I am very happy with his performance. He has experience, he has quality, he has the capacity," the Gunners boss told reporters.

"Also, with Bernd Leno [it's the same]. They are two goalkeepers who are important for us.

"They have different qualities but for us in the way we want to play, they can [both] play. For Saturday, the decision for me is easy. Petr Cech can continue to start the match. I believe in him.

"[But] if Bernd starts, I believe in him also."

Either Stephan Lichtsteiner or the fit-again Nacho Monreal will step in at left-back in place of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has been ruled out for up to two months by a fractured left fibula.

Despite the City defeat, Emery will not allow for a departure from the principles he is instilling at Arsenal.

"You shouldn't change your mentality if you lose the first game," he said.

"I want a consistency in our [performances]. I want us to do well with our thinking and our mentality."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Cech committed to Arsenal as he offers support to Ozil
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
No Cech mate - Arsenal goalkeeper hits back at Bayer...
RELATED STORY
Emery ignoring Ramsey rumours amid Barca and Chelsea links
RELATED STORY
Top 3 goalkeeper targets for Unai Emery at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Cech enjoying new Arsenal approach despite City loss
RELATED STORY
Emery tells Leno to wait for his Arsenal chance
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Tomorrow EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Tomorrow LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us