Emery tells Leno to wait for his Arsenal chance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.01K   //    13 Aug 2018, 02:05 IST
BerndLeno - cropped
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno must bide his time in order to win the number one spot at Arsenal under head coach Unai Emery.

Germany international Leno arrived at Emirates Stadium from Bayer Leverkusen in June for £19.2million, providing significant competition for Petr Cech.

But Cech was given the nod for Sunday's opening 2-0 Premier League defeat against champions Manchester City and, although the former Chelsea man struggled on occasions with the ball at his feet, he pulled off fine saves from Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero.

"We want the competition between the goalkeepers and also every player in the squad," Emery said in a post-match news conference.

"Despite the position, it is the same opportunity and the same chances for all the goalkeepers.

"We spoke also and Petr Cech, he is doing very well. I think he played well. He has this experience for continuing to defend our goal.

"Also, Leno is starting with us. He is working very well, he played well in pre-season too, but he has to wait for his chance to arrive."

A selection dilemma of a different kind has confronted Emery at left-back after a collision with Kyle Walker saw Ainsley Maitland-Niles limp out of the action before half-time.

Stephan Lichtsteiner came on for his debut as a replacement, while Emery could be boosted by Nacho Monreal returning to fitness for next weekend's trip to Chelsea.

"We are going to do the medical analysis with the doctor," Emery said when asked about Maitland-Niles' condition, with Sead Kolasinac sidelined by a knee problem.

"Nacho is starting with the group and maybe he can come in, maybe, for the next match. I think every day is important to know how they are."

