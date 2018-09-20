Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fernandinho takes blame for Man City's Lyon loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    20 Sep 2018, 05:06 IST
NabilFekirFernandinho - cropped
Nabil Fekir and Fernandinho

Fernandinho acknowledged his uncharacteristic errors were a cause of Manchester City's surprise 2-1 Champions League loss at home to Lyon.

Fabian Delph miscued a routine clearance to allow Maxwel Cornet's 26th-minute opener after Fernandinho's slack pass and worse was to come for the Brazil international as he was bundled out of possession by Nabil Fekir before the Lyon captain fired in the Ligue 1 side's second shortly before the break.

Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back midway though the second half after Leroy Sane's introduction breathed fresh life into City but Pep Guardiola's men went down to their fourth consecutive Champions League defeat – making them the first English side to endure such a run.

"From my point of view, it's a tough group, I never thought it was going to be easy and Lyon showed that," Fernandinho told reporters.

"We had a first half to forget, with some mistakes by myself, and in the second half we tried to take over, to recover the result but it was too late.

"We have to be humble now and go to Hoffenheim to try and win there and the other four games as well."

Guardiola served a touchline ban following his dismissal during last season's quarter-final loss to Liverpool and Fernandinho conceded it was unusual for City not having their boss around.

"I don't think [it was a problem], we worked the last two days, focusing with him," he said.

"But you have your own style of play and we play with him the whole season. It was different. The first half was very poor from us and you have to forget it."

Fernandinho added: "Of course, we are a good team, we won the Premier League last season but to compete in Europe against nice teams, good players, quality players, you have to have something extra.

"I think that is a good point because we discussed it at half-time and before the game as well."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Arteta refuses to make excuses for Manchester City's Lyon...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon
RELATED STORY
Man City not Champions League favourites, insists...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City look set...
RELATED STORY
Mendy out for Manchester City as Aguero makes bench
RELATED STORY
Lopes pays tribute to under-fire Lyon coach Genesio
RELATED STORY
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 3-0 Fulham: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Aguero trains as Mendy sits out Man City session
RELATED STORY
Fernandinho and Walker defend Sterling over gun tattoo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us