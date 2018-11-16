×
Firsts for Sane, Suele as Germany beats Russia in friendly

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Nov 2018, 04:44 IST
AP Image

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leroy Sane and Niklas Suele struck their first international goals to guide Germany to a 3-0 win over Russia in a friendly on Thursday.

The 2014 world champions, who surrendered their crown following a first-round exit in Russia in June, went 1-0 up thanks to an eighth-minute goal from Sane.

Suele added a second goal 17 minutes later before Serge Gnabry, who had set up Sane for the opener, made sure of victory five minutes before halftime.

The visitors improved after the break, with Aleksei Ionov going close as the intensity of the game dropped.

The 32-year-old Brazilian-born Ariclenes da Silva Ferreira, known as Ari, made his Russia debut but failed to make much of an impact and was substituted early in the second half.

Germany, which lost 2-1 in France and 3-0 in the Netherlands in its previous UEFA Nations League games, continues its campaign against the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.

The Germans are bottom of League A, Group 1 with one point from three games and will be relegated on Friday if the Dutch beat world champion France in Rotterdam.

Associated Press
NEWS
