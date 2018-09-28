Foyth and De Paul included in Argentina squad

Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul

Juan Foyth and Rodrigo De Paul have been called up to the Argentina squad for the first time ahead of friendlies with Iraq and Brazil.

Tottenham defender Foyth, 20, is still yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club despite joining from Estudiantes 13 months ago for a reported £8million fee.

He was an unused sub for Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie with Watford, with Spurs eventually progressing in the tournament after a penalty shoot-out.

Nevertheless, the former Argentina Under-20 international could make his first appearance for the senior side next month when they face Iraq and rivals Brazil in Saudi Arabia.

Caretaker coach Lionel Scaloni is experimenting with his options and could also hand a debut to De Paul, who has enjoyed a wonderful start to the season with Udinese, scoring four times in six Serie A appearances.

Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra is also back in the fold, having not played for his country since 2015.

Lionel Messi is absent once again, as expected, with the Barcelona star yet to make a definitive decision about his international future.

Argentina face Iraq on October 11 before taking on Brazil five days later.

#SelecciónMayor El entrenador Lionel Scaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados para los amistosos ante Irak y Brasil en Arabia Saudita. pic.twitter.com/VKORZRh3Wd — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) September 28, 2018

Argentina squad in full:

Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad), Franco Armani (River Plate); Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Alan Franco (Independiente), Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Renzo Saravia (Racing Club); Santiago Ascacibar (Stuttgart), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Franco Vazquez (Sevilla), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Franco Cervi (Benfica), Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Exequiel Palacios (River Plate); Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Gonzalo Martinez (River Plate), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).