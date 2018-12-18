×
Greenwood stars as Man United end Chelsea's FA Youth Cup dominance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
155   //    18 Dec 2018, 04:02 IST
Mason Greenwood - cropped
Manchester United's teenage striker Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood's hat-trick gave Manchester United a timely boost as their Under-18s dumped holders Chelsea out of the FA Youth Cup with a 4-3 victory on Monday.

Just over 24 hours on from the senior side's meek 3-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool, United's youngsters lifted the mood by clinging on to reach the fourth round despite Di'Shon Bernard's red card.

Promising striker Greenwood, an unused substitute in the senior side's recent Champions League defeat at Valencia, proved the match-winner, opening the scoring eight minutes in and netting twice more after the interval.

Bernard struck between Greenwood's second-half double, but his dismissal opened the door to Chelsea's late fightback, the Londoners scoring twice in 50 seconds to leave United anxious.

However, the Blues could not muster an equaliser as their bid for a sixth successive title fell short. United go on to face Brighton and Hove Albion in round four.

