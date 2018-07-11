Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gunn targets success after signing for Southampton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    11 Jul 2018, 00:07 IST
Angus Gunn_cropped
goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who has joined Southampton.

Southampton have signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Gunn moves to St Mary’s Stadium having failed to make a first-team appearance at City, signing a five-year deal to join Mark Hughes' side.

The 22-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan in the Championship at Norwich City, the club where his father, Bryan, played for over a decade.

He has represented England at youth level, including helping the Under-21 squad triumph at the Toulon Tournament in 2016, and was called up to train with the full squad prior to the friendly with Brazil in November 2017.

"Angus is a player who clearly possesses a tremendous amount of potential, but his performances for Norwich and for the England Under-21 team also demonstrate the capabilities he already has right now," Hughes said.

"We believe he has all the credentials to become a full international goalkeeper for England in the future, and that’s exactly the sort of talent we want to have here at Southampton."

