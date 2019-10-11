Havertz to 'embrace' advice amid links to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz insists he will have the final say on his next career move after being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2018-19, scoring 17 Bundesliga goals as he helped Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League.

Havertz scored his first international goal for Germany in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Argentina and reports in Spain suggest LaLiga heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the player.

While open to advice on his future, including from national boss Joachim Low, Havertz - who is under contract at BayArena until 2022 - will make a choice that is right for him.

Good test and happy with my first @DFB_Team_EN goal pic.twitter.com/6Lw3k97W68 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) October 9, 2019

Speaking at a Germany news conference on Friday, he said: "I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision.

"I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot experience - it wouldn't be smart to not listen to him."

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller confirmed in August that Bayern Munich have previously showed an interest in Havertz, who is in line to feature for his country in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday.