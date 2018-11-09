×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Henderson back as Liverpool trio passed fit for Fulham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
174   //    09 Nov 2018, 16:58 IST
JordanHenderson - Cropped
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has been cleared to feature against Fulham on Sunday in a boost to Liverpool's hopes of getting back to winning ways.

Naby Keita, who watched the shock midweek Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade from the bench, and Joe Gomez, a second-half substitute, are also available.

Henderson's return after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury is particularly timely following two below-par performances from Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Questions were raised over Fabinho's display in last weekend's draw at Arsenal and the subsequent defeat in Serbia left the Reds without a win in two competitive matches.

"For the weekend they are all available," Klopp said of the trio.

"When Jordan is not available we always miss him. I would love to say Hendo would have changed the whole game [against Red Star] but I'm not really sure about it.

"The whole game was kind of strange. And the game before that [against Arsenal] was an okay game. Maybe a few people are surprised Arsenal is a good team.

"We were 1-0 up, we had chances and we didn't score, so it was 1-1. That's all. it was nothing to do with players in or out, it's just like it was.

"It's good to have them back and it's pretty much the first time all midfield players apart from Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] are available.

"Then it's another thing to make decisions about who starts. It's all about then fitness level, form shape whatever, then we will see."

Gomez is believed to have been battling an Achilles problem, although he and Henderson are both part of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

Keita, meanwhile, has not featured since the scoreless draw with Manchester City in October, having picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool still waiting on Henderson and Keita
RELATED STORY
Can Liverpool trust Jordan Henderson?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Identifying Liverpool's Perfect Formation
RELATED STORY
Henderson: England and Liverpool have missed Lallana
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | Match...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Verratti ban a blow for PSG - Henderson
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopes for positive Henderson prognosis amid...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Liverpool are serious contenders for the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us