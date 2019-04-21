×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hodgson prepared to fight to keep Zaha at Crystal Palace

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    21 Apr 2019, 23:50 IST
Zaha - cropped
Wilfried Zaha celebrates Crystal Palace's win over Arsenal

Crystal Palace have no intention to sell Wilfried Zaha despite his desire for Champions League football, according to Roy Hodgson.

Zaha played a crucial role in Palace's 3-2 win at Arsenal on Sunday, capping a fine performance by scoring the Eagles' second goal.

The display came on the back of suggestions by the Ivory Coast international, who penned a new contract at Selhurst Park in August, that he may be forced to leave Palace in order to further his career and test himself at a higher level.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs to have been linked with the former Manchester United forward, but Hodgson, despite not pinning blame on Zaha for responding to questions about his future, is adamant Palace will fight to keep their star player.

"When the journalists pose a question about playing at a higher level, I don't know how you're supposed to answer," Hodgson told BBC Sport when asked about Zaha's interview with the Daily Mail.

"Sometimes journalists force you into those questions. In football, you have to be prepared with what life throws up.

"We don't want Zaha to go. We can't stop players from doing those interviews, but he's done it and said what he said. He signed a long-term contract with Palace and we will do our level best to hang on to him.

"We have no interest and desire in selling Zaha. If he plays like he has done, then it bodes well for the rest of the games and the future."

Advertisement

For his part, Zaha is remaining focused on rounding off the season in style with Palace, who face Everton next time out.

"To be honest the only thing I'm thinking about is Palace. I'm a Palace player right now and I don't know what the future holds for me," Zaha told Sky Sports.

"I'm here at Palace, working for Palace. I'm not being distracted by anything else."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Advertisement
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Crystal Palace, Arsenal injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes crazy as Crystal Palace beat Arsenal 3-2 at Emirates Stadium 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Key midfielder could miss Crystal Palace clash
RELATED STORY
No dialogue with Dortmund over Zaha, insists Hodgson
RELATED STORY
Zaha: My future is at Palace
RELATED STORY
Zaha hints at Palace exit, eyes Champions League
RELATED STORY
Hodgson doubles Zaha goal target after Burnley win
RELATED STORY
Hodgson never expected to become Premier League's oldest manager
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us