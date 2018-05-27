Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Injured Salah 'confident' of being fit for World Cup

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 22:46 IST
    188
    AP Image

    Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says he is "confident" of being fit for the World Cup after hurting his shoulder playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final.

    Salah left the field in tears in the first half after landing heavily following a tussle with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. It was 0-0 at the time, and Madrid went on to win 3-1 on Saturday.

    In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Salah said "it was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud."

    He added "your love and support will give me the strength I need."

    Egypt is playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Its first group game is against Uruguay on June 15.

    Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

