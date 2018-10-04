Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Inter rallies again to beat PSV 2-1 in Champions League

Associated Press
04 Oct 2018
AP Image

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Inter Milan rallied from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Wednesday and record its second straight come-from-behind win in the Champions League.

Pablo Rosario gave PSV the lead in the 27th minute with a dipping 25-meter shot over Samir Handanovic. Radja Nainggolan equalized one minute before halftime, capitalizing on a fumble by PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

Zoet was also involved in Mauro Icardi's winning goal after the hour-mark, colliding with defender Daniel Schwaab as both PSV players tried to cut out a long pass by Matias Vecino. The ball bounced free to leave the Inter captain with a simple tap-in as Zoet looked on, holding his head in his hands.

Handanovic made a great reflex save in the 79th minute to preserve Inter's lead, diving to his left to block an athletic overhead kick by substitute Donyell Malen.

The victory took Inter to second in Group B, behind Barcelona on goal difference after Lionel Messi's team beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley.

Associated Press
NEWS
