Juventus' Allegri bemoans pressure on Serie A referees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    26 Dec 2018, 23:01 IST
Allegri - cropped
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has refused to pin blame on referee Luca Banti after Juventus drew 2-2 at Atalanta, claiming there is "no desire to improve Italian football".

Allegri had to turn to Cristiano Ronaldo – who had been rested for Wednesday's fixture – to salvage a share of the spoils at Atalanta, with the forward coming on from the bench to head in a late equaliser.

Berat Djimsiti's own-goal had put Juve ahead early on, but Duvan Zapata's double saw Atalanta take the lead, with Rodrigo Bentancur's dismissal for a second yellow card having made matters more complicated for Juve.

But Allegri did not single out referee Banti, instead turning attention to Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, who on Monday criticised the appointment of Paolo Mazzoleni's for their clash with Inter, suggesting that Serie A officials are under too much pressure.

"My patience has run out, but it's better to talk about the game, I'm not in a good mood," a frustrated Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"I don't talk about referees, Banti officiated well and these things happen. Outside we hear heavy statements from club owners about referees, speaking and moralising.

"I'll leave Banti, who refereed well, aside because it's not elegant to make these allusions and declarations. I'll never speak, we need to educate the fans.

"But my patience is running out, in Italy we can't improve with the example set by certain people.

"I could make a scene but that would be wrong, in Italy anything and everything goes and we never learn.

"I'm sorry for Italian football, there's no desire to improve Italian football. 

"I'm disappointed for the children and my children. We don't want to improve this sport."

