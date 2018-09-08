Kimmich can be Germany's number six, claims Low

Germany defender Joshua Kimmich

Joachim Low said Joshua Kimmich could become a defensive midfielder for Germany on a regular basis after the Bayern Munich star impressed against France.

Kimmich, who plays at right-back for Bayern and can also operate in the centre of defence, played alongside Toni Kroos in front of the Germany defence as Die Mannschaft held World Champions France to a 0-0 draw on Thursday.

Low heaped praise on Kimmich, and said he also saw Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer as a potential candidate to play in midfield.

"I think that Kimmich will be a solution for the near future at number six, which I really liked," Low told reporters ahead of Germany's friendly against Peru.

"Matthias [Ginter] did a very good job on the right side. He saved us a couple of times in battles when we were in dire need.

"In addition, I see Thilo Kehrer in this position, he is fast, he has a good tackle and he is technically quite good."

Having selected an experienced side against Les Bleus, Low indicated he would use the Peru game to give squad players, such as second choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, an opportunity to impress.

Reflecting on the performance against Didier Deschamps' side, Low said: "Stability was the main focus in training and I think that we did that well against France. We defended well.

"France was a good game against the World Champions. We want to continue there against Peru.

"I have the possibility to make six changes tomorrow and I will exhaust that option given all the new players we have. Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt will definitely play.

"Ter Stegen will start from the beginning."

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, who played the full 90 minutes against France at right-back, said his team-mates' performance showed they were moving on from their World Cup disappointment.

Ginter was an unused substitute as Germany were eliminated from Russia 2018 at the group stage but he said Germany's players had taken the time to put the experience behind them.

"Against France, we showed a different body language than in the summer," said the 24-year-old.

"We had some conversations within the team and spending time together helped.

"We've put the World Cup behind us and are working to improve our game."