Klopp: I'll be at Liverpool for years

Liverpool are ninth in the table and already 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, but Jurgen Klopp is staying defiant.

by Omnisport 28 Oct 2017, 07:26 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is confident he will remain Liverpool manager for years to come, despite growing scrutiny over his job at Anfield.

Having arrived amid much fanfare in 2015, Klopp is under pressure after overseeing just two wins since August – a run capped by last week's 4-1 rout against Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Liverpool are ninth in the table and already 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City as doubts grow over Klopp, but the German boss is staying defiant.

"I got so many messages saying, 'Don't listen to the pundits'," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's clash with newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

"People think maybe I'm not the right one anymore and stuff like this. Inside nobody thinks it. Not the owners and not me. OK, we can try again like two years ago and get a new manager but the problems are always the same.

"I know I am 100 per cent responsible for all this. People think that one day you lost a half a brain or whatever. I don't think I am the problem."

When talking about talented youngsters Ben Woodburn and Rhian Brewster, Klopp added: "I will be here, 100 per cent – I'm convinced I'll be here when they come through."