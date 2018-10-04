Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kovac 'putting his neck on the line' with Bayern rotation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    04 Oct 2018, 15:18 IST
NikoKovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac's rotation policy at Bayern Munich has come under fire and club president Uli Hoeness said the coach is "putting his neck on the line" as results falter.

The Bayern boss has tinkered heavily with his line-up since the 2-0 win over Schalke on September 22 and has seen his side held by Augsburg, lose to Hertha Berlin and then draw with Ajax in the Champions League.

Hoeness believes momentum was lost in the game against Bavarian rivals Augsburg, during which fans protested against the German Football Association and the German Football League over kick-off times and ticket prices by staying silent for the opening 20 minutes.

However, the Bayern president asserted that responsibility for the recent results ultimately lies solely with Kovac.

"There's been a lot of rotation, and ever since, there's something a bit wrong with us, but I don't think it's dramatic," said Hoeness.

"It's up to the coach. In the end, he's putting his neck on the line for it.

"The rhythm was lost a bit in the Augsburg game and the first 20 minutes certainly made a contribution to us not getting into the match."

Bayern have slipped beneath Borussia Dortmund to sit second in the Bundesliga, but Hoeness thinks their dip in form has been blown out of proportion.

He said: "At the moment we have some problems, but that's normal. I don't understand the public perception; 10 days ago it was said the rest of the Bundesliga are playing for second place and now suddenly everything is broken with us?"

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac defends Lewandowski rotation
RELATED STORY
Kovac relaxed despite maiden Bayern defeat
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Hummels: No issue with Kovac's rotation policy
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski and Boateng's professionalism impresses Kovac
RELATED STORY
New Beginnings - Bayern Munich under Niko Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac reveals Guardiola admiration
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Kovac, Robben praise Augsburg after draw
RELATED STORY
Kovac confident Boateng will stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Kovac wants Lewandowski to stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us